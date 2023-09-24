Asian Games 2023: Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav Bag India's 2nd Medal In Rowing

Lekh Ram And Babu Lal Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

Lekh Ram and Babu Lal Yadav clinched India's third medal and second rowing medal in the ongoing Asain Games with a bronze medal finish in Men's Pair Final on Sunday. India finished third by clocking 6:50.41s after Hong Kong and Uzbekistan finished 1st and 2nd, respectively.

Hong Kong, China moved to first place in the race, followed by Uzbekistan and India. The Indian pair crossed the 1500m mark with a time of 5:05.11s. Things started to heat up as the three nations are fighting closely gave their all to take away the gold medal. But China in the end managed to take the top spot at the podium with a comfortable victory.

Indian men mrginally fall behind China to claim silver in men's doubles scull:

Earlier in the day, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh clinched India's second silver medal in the Asian Games after finishing marginally behind China in the final of the men's rowing lightweight double sculls. The Indians, who finished 11th in the Tokyo Olympics, went on to upset the odds, to seal their place on the podium.

The Army men clocked 6:28:18s in Men's Lightweight Doubles Scull Final to clinch India's second silver medal of the day. Chinese pair of Fan Junjie and Sun Man secured the top spot by clocking 6:23.16s. With this China have already secured a second gold in the Asian Games. Uzbekistan settled for a bronze medal by clocking 6:33.42s.



Throughout the contest, the Indian pair gave the hosts a run for their money as they were breathing down their necks for the entire time.

With 500m to go and the China managed to open up a bigger gap by building a lead of 2.73 seconds. Uzbekistan maintained their position on third.