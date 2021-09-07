e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:55 PM IST

Asia World Cup qualifier: Australia, S Korea garner full points

Associated Press
Australia's defender Trent Sainsbury (L) and Vietnam's forward Duc Chinh Ha vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying round Group B on Tuesday | AFP

Seoul: Australia edged Vietnam 1-0 in Hanoi on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two in Group B of Asia World Cup qualifying.

In Group A, South Korea defeated Lebanon 1-0 at Suwon World Cup Stadium to pick up its first win of the stage, after 0-0 against Iraq five days earlier.

Rhyan Grant ran to the far post to steer in a header after 43 minutes in an empty My Dinh Stadium. His first international goal kept the Socceroos on track for a fifth successive World Cup appearance.

Vietnam is making its first appearance at this stage of qualifying but had chances, including a VAR review for a possible penalty against Grant's handball before the visitors took the lead.

In humid conditions and on a difficult playing surface, Vietnam pushed for a point but couldn't find a way past Mat Ryan in the Australia goal. Mitchell Duke looked to have sealed the win with a low shot four minutes from the end but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:55 PM IST
