e-Paper Get App

Asia-Oceania Para Powerlifting Championships: India's Ashok Malik bags gold

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
India's Ashok Malik | Pic: ANI

The only representative with three legal lifts, India's Ashok Malik won a gold medal in total combined score in men's up to 65 kg class at the Asia-Oceania Para Powerlifting Championships 2022 on Friday.

Malik also bagged a bronze medal in the individual category.

He clinched gold by lifting a total of 491 kg to finish ahead of Yi Zou of China and Amir Jafari Arangeh of Iran in the regional competition. The Chinese lifter had a total of 390 kg while the Iranian finished third with 382 kg.

In the overall Individual category, Malik won bronze with a best lift of 173 kg.

Malik came up with consistent performance as he was the only lifter in the final group with three successful lifts and bagged the gold medal in total combined score.

He started with the first lift of 150 kg and followed it up by lifting 168 kg and 173 kg in his next two attempts to finish with a total of 491 kg, which fetched him the gold medal.

In the individual category, China's Zhou came up with a dramatic lift of 196 kg in his final attempt, just one kilogram more than Arangeh of Iran to win the gold medal. Arangeh bagged the silver and Malik (173) had to settle for bronze.

On Thursday, veteran powerlifter Farman Basha bagged two silver medals for India in the men's up to 54 kg category.

Read Also
Canada International Para event: Shuttlers Manashi Joshi, Manisha Ramadass clinch gold
article-image
HomeSportsAsia-Oceania Para Powerlifting Championships: India's Ashok Malik bags gold

RECENT STORIES

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, mobs burn trains, block...

Agnipath protests live updates: Nationwide rage over recruitment scheme, mobs burn trains, block...

As Agnipath protests singe India, check out what defence veterans said about the recruitment scheme

As Agnipath protests singe India, check out what defence veterans said about the recruitment scheme

India vs SA, 4th T20I: Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma wins toss, opts to bowl against Men in Blue

India vs SA, 4th T20I: Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma wins toss, opts to bowl against Men in Blue

Mumbai reports 2,255 COVID-19 infections; active cases tally crosses 13,000 mark

Mumbai reports 2,255 COVID-19 infections; active cases tally crosses 13,000 mark

Ranji Trophy semi-final: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer tons derail Uttar Pradesh; Mumbai lead by...

Ranji Trophy semi-final: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer tons derail Uttar Pradesh; Mumbai lead by...