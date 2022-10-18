e-Paper Get App
Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue, not in Pakistan: Jay Shah

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 02:21 PM IST
Asia Cup not to be played in Pak in 2023, neutral venue to chosen | File Photo
Amid reports of Indian cricket team visiting Pakistan in 2023 for Asia Cup tournament, Asia Cricket Council president Jay Shah on Tuesday announced that the multi-nation series now will be played in a neutral venue and won't be played in Pakistan.

Jay Shah, who is also BCCI Secretary said, "We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue."

