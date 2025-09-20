Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Shares Tips With Oman Players After Team India Wins The Match By 21 Runs

Image: ACC/X

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was seen talking to Oman players after Team India won the match by 21 runs on Friday, September 19. Jatinder Singh, the captain of Oman, spoke about the conversation during the post-match presentation. "Surya spoke about the game and praised us, which means a lot," he said. Our boys had enquiries about the various T20 game phases. It was a pleasure to speak with him." Notably, ahead of the game, the skipper of the Oman also mentioned how they were looking forward to sharing the space with some of their idols.

In the post-match scenes, the Indian and Omani players were also seen clicking pictures together. Recognising the valiant effort from their opponents, Suryakumar Yadav led his team toward the Oman dugout, initiating handshakes, exchanging smiles. This gesture was especially significant as it came just days after Indian players were seen skipping handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts

India escapes defeat against Oman

India wrapped up their group stage campaign at the Asia Cup 2025 in dominant fashion, defeating Oman by 21 runs in their final group match. With this win, India not only sealed the top spot in their group but also maintained an unbeaten record heading into the Super Four stage.

Winning the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to bat first on a surface that looked good for scoring, a decision that paid off. Despite a couple of early hiccups, the Indian batting lineup posted a competitive total of 188/8 in 20 overs. Sanju Samson anchored the innings with a fluent 56-run knock

India set a stiff target of 189 for Oman, who were playing T20 World Champions for the first time. The Indian bowling attack without Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy didn’t look exceptional but just about kept Oman at bay during the final overs, restricting them to 167 for 4 in 20 overs.

It was a memorable day for Arshdeep Singh as he became the quickest pacer to reach the mark of 100 T20I wickets, in 64 matches, and first India bowler to do so.