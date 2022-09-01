e-Paper Get App

Asia Cup 2022: Cricketer Kinchit Shah proposes partner after India vs Hong Kong clash

The video of his proposal has since then gone viral and elicited some hilarious reactions from the Twitteratis!

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Kinchit Shah proposing his partner | Twitter

Hong Kong player Kinchit Shah on Wednesday got down on one knee and proposed to his partner after Asia Cup clash against India. All eyes were on the cricketer when he proposed.

Shah received a resounding yes from his partner as his teammates cheered on for the couple.

The video of his proposal has since then gone viral and elicited some hilarious reactions from the Twitteratis!

From hilarious one-liners to apt meme collection, the netizens had all bases covered.

A user commented, "Shah's always get YES!!! Be it cricket or politics... always YES." Meanwhile, another user commented, "Ye stadium ko toh mandap bna kar chhod diya kal ko koi pandit lakar shadi bhi kar lega [Someone may even get an officiant and get married on the pitch]."

Concurrently, a user was busy looking for his "match". They wrote, "Stadium tak toh chala jau par propose kisko karu [I can go to a stadium but who do I propose]?"

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsAsia Cup 2022: Cricketer Kinchit Shah proposes partner after India vs Hong Kong clash

RECENT STORIES

Defying US pressure, India joins China, Russia in war games in Russian Far East

Defying US pressure, India joins China, Russia in war games in Russian Far East

Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Delhi Police files FIRs under UAPA against gangsters of Delhi, Punjab including Lawrence Bishnoi,...

Delhi Police files FIRs under UAPA against gangsters of Delhi, Punjab including Lawrence Bishnoi,...

Cabinet Committee on Security clears homegrown Tejas Mk2 fighter jet project

Cabinet Committee on Security clears homegrown Tejas Mk2 fighter jet project

Commercial LPG price slashed by Rs 91.5/cylinder; ATF rates cut marginally

Commercial LPG price slashed by Rs 91.5/cylinder; ATF rates cut marginally