Asia Cup 2022: All you need to know Schedule, Format, Teams, Venue

The much-anticipated Asia Cup cricket tournament will take place from August 27 onwards this year.
The tournament, originally to be played in Sri Lanka, was moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a few days back following the political and economic crisis in the island nation.
The Asia Cup, which was last played in 2018, will be played in the T20 format and India, who are the defending champions, will enter the 2022 edition of the competition as favourites.
Schedule
The tournament will start with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on August 27. The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan will take place on the following day.
The Super-4 phase of the tournament will start from September 3.
The final of the event will take place on September 11.
Format
The main tournament will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B.
Each team will play within the group once. The top-two teams from each group will further play in a Super-4 round, meaning there is a high probability of at least another India—Pakistan game in the second round before the final where the top two would feature.
Venue
Ten out of the thirteen games including the final on September 11 are set to be played in Dubai, with the rest to take place in Sharjah.
Teams
UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will play a qualifying round with the winner joining India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the main tournament.
Match list
Aug 27 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Dubai
Aug 28 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai
Aug 30 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sharjah
Aug 31 - India vs Qualifier, Dubai
Sep 1 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Dubai
Sep 2 - Pakistan vs Qualifier, Sharjah
Sep 3 - B1 vs B2, Sharjah
Sep 4 - A1 vs A2, Dubai
Sep 6 - A1 vs B1, Dubai
Sep 7 - A2 vs B2, Dubai
Sep 8 - A1 vs B2, Dubai
Sep 9 - B1 vs A2, Dubai
Sep 11 - FINAL, Dubai
