Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins 6-3 ,7-6 (2) to win the women's singles title of the Australian Open on Saturday.

With the win, top seed Barty became the first Australian to win women's singles since Christine O'Neil in 1978.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 03:50 PM IST