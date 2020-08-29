Arsenal vs Liverpool: Where and when to watch the FA Community Shield 2020 fixture live in India

The FA Cup winners Arsenal are set to take on Premier League winners Liverpool in the 2019/20 FA Community Shield on Saturday, August 29 at the Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the shortened period to prepare for the clash against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield is 'not ideal'.

"Would I want to play a proper game after two weeks' preparation? No, but we knew about it for a while," Klopp said.

"It took a while until we got any schedule but since we've known it we've accepted it 100 per cent. We have had two weeks' training and worked really hard," he added.

Liverpool, who had won the 2019-20 Premier League season will be clashing against Arsenal who had won the FA Cup after defeating Chelsea in the finals.

"For us, like Arsenal, we prepare for a whole season -- one of the most intense, probably, we have ever experienced in our lives because of the amount of games and the time we have for that," Klopp said.

"It's as perfect as we can be and we will try everything to win the game and Arsenal will do the same," he added.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Arsenal vs Liverpool match take place?

The match will take place on Sunday, August 29, 2020.

Where will the Arsenal vs Liverpool match take place?

The match will take place at the Wembley Stadium.

What time will the Arsenal vs Liverpool match begin?

The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Arsenal vs Liverpool match in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Sony LIV.

Meanwhile, Euro 2021 will be beginning on June 11 next year so the Premier League will be forced to fit in a full season that begins on the weekend of September 12, a month later than usual.

Liverpool will open their Premier League 2020-21 campaign against Leeds United on September 12.