'Arjun Tendulkar must earn his spot': MI bowling coach Shane Bond on Sachin Tendulkar's son not making IPL debut

Arjun Tendulkar | File Picture

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has explained why cricket great Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun did not feature in the IPL team’s playing XI in the recently concluded edition of the cash-rich league and said the left-arm pacer has quite some work to do before he receives his maiden call-up.

During the 15th edition of the IPL, fans urged the MI franchise to play Arjun despite the five-time champions going through their worst-ever season. Though the clamour, Tendulkar Jr did not make his IPL debut after being bought for Rs 30 lakh during the IPL 2022 mega auction.

"Arjun still needs some work to do. To get in the squad is one thing and to get into the playing XI is another. He has a lot of development and hard work to do. It's one thing to try everyone out, but in the end, you have to earn your spot," Bond was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

"He has some work to do in batting and fielding in particular. Hopefully, he can make those progressions and earn his spot in the team," the former Kiwi pacer added.

The Rohit Sharma-led team finished at the bottom with only four wins from 14 games.