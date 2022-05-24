'It's going to be difficult': Sachin Tendulkar warns son Arjun on the road ahead

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun warmed the benches for 28 Indian Premier League matches across two seasons and the batting great has been telling the budding all-rounder that the path is going to be challenging for him and he needs to put in the hard yards.

The cricket icon, who has been associated with Mumbai Indians, also made it crystal clear that he does not interfere in selections.

Arjun, a left-arm pacer and a left-handed batter, was picked up by five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians but did not get a single game across two seasons of the lucrative league.

"This is a different question. What I am thinking or what I feel is not important. The season is already over," Tendulkar said at a show SachInsight, when asked whether he would have liked to watch Arjun play this year.

"And my conversation with Arjun has always been that the path is going to be challenging, it is going to be difficult. You started playing cricket because you are in love with cricket, continue to do so, continue to work hard and results will follow," added Tendulkar, who has numerous world records to his name.

According to Tendulkar, a veteran of 200 Tests, as far the selection is concerned, he leaves the matter to the team management.

"And if we speak about selection, I have never involved myself in selection. I leave all these things to the (team) management because that is how I have always functioned," Tendulkar stressed.

In his career so far, the 22-year-old Arjun has only played two T20 games for his domestic side Mumbai and featured in the T20 Mumbai League.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 05:29 PM IST