Archery at Tokyo Olympics: India's Atanu Das eliminated by Japan's Takaharu Furukawa

India’s dismal archery campaign at the Tokyo Olympics concluded as Atanu Das bowed out of the Men’s Individual competition in the Round of 16.

Atanu Das defeated London Olympics Gold medalist and Korean great Oh Jin-hyek in the previous round but he was not able to get past London Games Silver Medalist Takaharu Furukawa in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Atanu Das lost the Round of 16 to Furukawa 4-6 to bow out of the Olympics.

Atanu Das finished 35th in the ranking round. The first big test came as early as the 1/16 elimination round as he faced Oh Jin-hyek, who was fresh from the success of a gold-medal-winning campaign in the team event.

But Atanu Das made perfect use of a rare day off from the London Olympic champion as the Indian archer outclassed him in a thriller that went to the shoot-off. Atanu was trailing 2-4 but he made a strong comeback to make it 5-5 and force a shoot-off.

It was Oh Jin Hyek who shot the first arrow in the shoot-off and it was a respectable 9 but he had given Atanu an opportunity to do something special. And Atanu did it with a perfect 10.8.