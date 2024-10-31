APPEAL! Ben Stokes Demand Information About Valuable Items Stolen From His House By Masked Gang With Wife And Kids Inside

Image: X

England test skipper Ben Stokes revealed about his house getting burgled by masked robbers while family were inside. The all-rounder was in Pakistan to play a three-match test series. Stokes took to social media and posted an 'appeal for help' to the public and police, hoping to retrieve some of the items.

He wrote, "On the evening of Thursday 17th October a number of masked people burgled my home in the Castle Eden area in the North East. They escaped with jewellery, other valuables and a good deal of personal items. Many of those items have real sentimental value for me and my family. They are irreplaceable. This is an appeal for any help in finding these people who carried out this act.

He further wrote, "By far the worst thing about this crime is that it was carried out whilst my wife and 2 young children were in the house. Thankfully, none of my family came to any physical harm. Understandably, however, the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state. All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been."

Things stolen from Ben stokes house

Stokes shared pictures of some of the stolen items. Among the stolen items, which included jewellery and a designer bag, was the medal awarded to Stokes for his OBE. He received this honour in 2020 for his contributions to cricket, particularly after a memorable 2019 summer.

That year, Stokes played a pivotal role in England's ODI World Cup triumph, delivering a standout performance in the final, and later produced a miraculous display to secure victory in the Headingley Test against Australia during the Ashes.

He further wrote, " I am releasing photographs of some of the stolen items - which I hope may be easily identified - in the hope that we can find the people who are responsible for this. Although we have lost cherished possessions, to be clear, my sole motivation in sharing these photographs is not the recovery of material items. It is to catch the people who did this."

"Please come forward and contact Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference CRI00575927 if you think that you have any relevant information. Finally, I want to say thank you to the police service. Both now and whilst I was away in Pakistan, their support for my family has been outstanding. They continue to work incredibly hard in trying to find these people."

What's next for Ben Stokes?

After losing the series in Pakistan, England will next travel to New Zealand for a three-match Test series in November. England Cricket Board and the team are hoping that Stokes will be up and running and also in the best frame of mind to play in the series.