'Apne Game ke Liye 100% Dunga: Former India U19 Skipper Yash Dhull Promises Strong Comeback After Heart Surgery

Former India U19 skipper Yash Dhull recently disclosed that his struggles are partly due to his comeback after undergoing heart surgery.

The 21-year-old revealed that he faced a challenging few months, having been advised by medical experts at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to undergo surgery after they discovered an irregularity during a routine check-up. The diagnosis revealed a congenital hole in his heart, which necessitated surgery in Delhi.

Speaking to News 18 Dhull said, “Kuch cheeze hui hai past mai… mai recover karke aaya hu. Thoda time lag raha hai but mai positive hu aur apne game ke liye 100% dunga (certain things have happened in the past, and I have returned after a recovery. It’s taking time but I am positive and will give 100% for my game)"

Throughout this period, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) closely monitored his condition and remained in contact even after his recovery.

Pradeep Kochar, Dhull’s childhood coach, provided more insight, explaining that the NCA team, after consulting with doctors, recommended the surgery while Dhull was attending a camp with other emerging players in Bengaluru.

He further added that the NCA has since certified Dhull as fit, and there should be no issues for him in any format in the future. "The NCA has given him the certificate of fitness, so there shouldn’t be an issue in any of the formats going forward. During the DPL, he took a rest from one of the games because the humidity was very high. Even going forward, there shouldn’t be any problem for him to play the Ranji Trophy and the longer formats,"

Dhull’s father, Vijay, shared that the heart condition was congenital and required only a minor surgical procedure, which was successfully completed in Delhi. The BCCI continued to monitor his progress throughout the recovery period.

“It wasn’t anything serious. The hole in the heart was a condition from birth and the NCA team advised a minor surgical procedure. He underwent that in Delhi only and the BCCI continued to keep a check on him during the period,"

Yash Dhull's perfomance in Delhi Premier League

Yash Dhull, began the 2024 Delhi Premier League (DPL) season leading the Central Delhi Kings. However, he soon handed over the captaincy to Jonty Sidhu, opting to play as an Impact Player. Throughout the tournament, Dhull has struggled to find his rhythm, managing just 93 runs in 5 innings with an average of under 20 and a strike rate of 113.41.