 Anrich Nortje leaves Delhi Capitals due to personal emergency ahead of RCB clash
Updated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 02:39 PM IST
South African pacer, Anrich Nortje, will not be available to play in the Delhi Capitals' important IPL 2023 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. Nortje flew back home for personal reasons, and his absence will be felt by the Delhi Capitals team.

Delhi Capitals confirmed the news with a post on their social media handles.

“Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening’s game against Royal Challengers Bangalore,” Delhi Capitals said in a statement.

