'Anna Hari, Meka Hari': Rohit Sharma Motivates Axar Patel In Sinhalese, Leaving Rishabh Pant In Splits; Video

India captain Rohit Sharma was once again caught in a hilarious moment during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday when the stump microphone caught him speaking in the local language Sinhalese.

Rohit was motivating bowler Axar Patel to pitch in the right areas and was heard saying, "Anna Hari, Meka Hari" which translates to 'thats right'.

Hearing Rohit from behind, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant started to chuckle, the video of which surfaced on social media during Sri Lanka's batting innings.

"New language, same fun - Ro is just entertainment," Sony Sports Network posted a video of the funny incident.

Sri Lanka Sets Competitive Target

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis led Sri Lanka to their highest total of the series, 248/7, in the third and final ODI against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. Debutant Riyan Parag was India's standout bowler, taking 3-54 in his nine overs.

Choosing to bat on a dry pitch, captain Charith Asalanka hoped for a century from his batters. Avishka Fernando nearly delivered, scoring a composed 96 off 102 balls with nine fours and two sixes. He fell just four runs short of a century, becoming Riyan Parag's first ODI wicket.

Riyan Parag Shines in Debut

Riyan Parag impressed by taking two more wickets with his mix of off-break and leg-break deliveries. His efforts helped India fight back, reducing Sri Lanka to 199/6 in 43.3 overs.

Mendis' Crucial Late Innings

Kusal Mendis provided crucial runs at the end, hitting four boundaries in his 82-ball 53. Sri Lanka managed to score 31 runs in the last three overs, a potentially game-changing burst considering the significant turn spinners were getting in the second innings.