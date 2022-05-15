Andrew Symonds death: Indian cricket fraternity mourns 'saddening' demise of Aussie cricketer on Twitter

Current and former Indian cricketers mourned the tragic demise of ex-Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident on Saturday night.

According to the police statement, Symonds, aged 46, died in a car accident on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland, Australia when his car left the road and rolled.

Following the information of the accident, paramedics arrived at the scene but could not revive the former Australian cricketer. Symonds was the only person in the car.

This is yet another tragic blow to Australian cricket. Symonds is the third Australian cricket legend to suddenly pass away this year following the tragic deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh in March.

Here are a few reactions

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 02:26 PM IST