Amit Mishra hits back after Pakistani actress trolls spinner following Afghanistan's narrow loss to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Cricketer Amit Mishra during a practice session | PTI

Afghanistan suffered a one-wicket defeat in the thrilling last over of the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup against Pakistan.

The Blue Tigers were carrying the hopes of the Indian team as their victory would have kept Men in Blue in the tournament.

But Team India were knocked out of contention for the final as Naseem Shah's two back-to-back sixes in the first two balls off the final over, secured a one-wicket win for Pakistan in a thrilling Super 4 clash.

Afghanistan has been shown the exit door but they would be extremely happy with brilliant bowling from Fazalhaq Farooqi (3-31) and Fareed Ahmad Malik (3-31) despite posting just 129-6 on the board.

The Indian fans were hoping for Afghanistan to defeat Pakistan and showed their support for them on social media.

Former India cricketer Amit Mishra was one of the fans cheering for Afghanistan.

"Will eat Afghani chaap whole week if Afghanistan defeat Pakistan today. Fingers crossed. #AFGvsPAK," he wrote.

A Pakistani actress tried to troll the leg-spinner for his tweet after the fixture. She tweeted: "Awwww poor mishra will have to spend whole week on Cow Dung."

Mishra hit back with a savage reply to the actress. Mishra tweeted: " No, I have no plans of coming to Pakistan.

