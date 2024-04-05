'Am I Ready For The Call Up?': Asks PM Rishi Sunak After Facing James Anderson, England Cricket Responds; Video

Rishi Sunak faced James Anderson. | (Credits: Screengrab)

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak engaged in a game of cricket with England's junior and senior cricketers in indoor nets session as the country's supreme leader shared a video of the same. With Sunak hilariously asking whether he is ready to play for the national side, England cricket team's official social media handle recommended a few more training sessions.

Sunak notably faced a few deliveries from veteran England seamer James Anderson. Before facing him, the 43-year-old politician revealed having some net practice and asked the Lancashire cricketer about the speed at which he is going to bowl. Sunak was notably bowled by a young bowler and he later clicked pictures with several cricketers, including differently-abled ones.

Am I ready for the call up @englandcricket? pic.twitter.com/nKIk5mNj7j — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 5, 2024

Not bad, perhaps a few more net sessions first 😉 https://t.co/u7AHCOMO08 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 5, 2024

England men's team to start as defending champions ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup:

The Three Lions were last in action during the five-Test series in India, losing 4-1 to the hosts. While most of the England players are currently plying their trade for the respective franchises in IPL 2024, they will resume national duty during the T20I series at home against Pakistan during the final week of May to gear up for the World Cup.

The 2022 edition hosted by Australia saw England become only the 2nd team to lift the World Cup in the shortest format twice as they beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in the final. The defending champions are clubbed with Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman in Group B.