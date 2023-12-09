Alyssa Healy Named as Australia Women's Captain Across All Formats

Alyssa Healy | Credits: Twitter

Alyssa Healy has been appointed as the captain of Australia Women’s cricket team across all formats on Saturday, December 9. The wicketkeeper-batter has officially taken over the captaincy reins from Meg Lanning, who retired from international cricket in November.

Alyssa Healy’s first assignment as a full-time captain of Australia women’s team will be an on-off Test match against India, starting on December 21 in Mumbai.

After being appointed as captain, Alyssa Healy expressed gratitude for the support she has received over the last few months.

"I am honoured to accept the role of captain and am grateful for the opportunity to lead our team," Healy quoted as saying.

“I've really enjoyed the support of the players over the past few months and their encouragement to continue to be who I am and lead the group like I normally would from within.”

Meanwhile, Tahila McGrath has been appointed as Healy’s deputy.

Healy emphasizes importance of being consistent

The newly appointed Australia women’s cricket team captain Alyssa Healy has highlighted the importance of maintaining consistency and also expressed her delightment to see the emergence of young talents in the team.

“My approach will remain consistent to what it has been previously, but I’ll make my own mark on the role and be sure that I'm doing the best I possibly can for this group to maintain the success that we've had,” Healy said.

“It's an exciting time to be involved with this team, we’re seeing the emergence of incredible young talent and are challenging ourselves to continually evolve as a group," the 33-year-old added.

Alyssa Healy plays for UP Warriorz in Women’s Premier League

Alyssa Healy is the captain of UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League. In the WPL 2023, Healy led the team to the Eliminator round after finishing third in the league stage but lost to eventual champions of the season Mumbai Indians.

Alyssa Healy scored 253 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 31.62 in nine matches.