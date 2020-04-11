'Always first': Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey hails 'unbelievable' Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus' Aaron Ramsey praised teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for his exceptional work ethics and athleticism.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic put halt to all of football season, Ronaldo was enjoying another stellar run with 25 goals in 32 games.

"He's an exceptional athlete," he told singer and songwriter Niall Horan during an Instagram Live chat.

"He's first in the gym, he goes through his whole routine first and then he's out onto the pitches," Ramsey said.

"He's a winner, wants to win every single game, every small-sided game, whatever it is, then he'll be out there practising his free-kicks and things like that and shooting.

"You don't need me to tell you how good or driven he is, he's unbelievable, he's one of the greatest in the history of the game," he added.

Ramsey, who joined Juventus after leaving Arsenal, said: "Juve, such a massive club, one of the biggest clubs in Europe and there were other clubs interested,

"But again, I just felt most wanted by them, with the history that they have, the players that they have."

"The last few years they've done really well in the Champions League and they're knocking on the door so I want to try and help them play a part in trying to win that, the Champions League," he continued.

"They're serial winners as well. They win trophy after trophy after trophy so that's another thing that I wanted to achieve is to go somewhere and be competing every single season for two, three, four trophies."