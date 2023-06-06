All You Need To Know About Global Running Day

Athletes, including Usain Bolt, running. | (Credits:

The New York Road Runners (NYRR) observes Global Running Day on the first Wednesday of June. The day will be observed on June 7 this year. The day will be celebrated by events and programmes emphasising the health benefits and importance of running. This year's celebrations are themed "Embracing the Joy of Running." The day is a global platform for promoting the joy, benefits, and inclusiveness of running.

Significance of global running day:

Global Running Day promotes running and other physical activity around the world. It acts as a reminder of the multiple health benefits of regular exercise, such as enhanced cardiovascular health, weight management, greater vitality, and stress reduction.

The event unites people from all walks of life, cultures, and fitness levels together to enjoy running. It fosters a sense of camaraderie and togetherness among runners by linking them through various events, social media campaigns, and virtual challenges. Participants can discuss their experiences, motivate one another, and encourage non-runners to start running.

Health benefits of running:

According to a 2017 study published in the journal Progress in Cardiovascular conditions, running five to ten minutes at a moderate pace each day may help reduce your chance of death from heart attacks, strokes, and other common conditions. Running can also help you get a better night's sleep. Running is also thought to reduce the risk of acquiring cancer and neurological illnesses such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

However, there are a few precautions to take while running:

1) Stay in populated and well-lit locations. This is especially crucial if you're jogging before or after sunrise or sunset. Stick to well-lit pavements, roadways, park roads and walkways with high foot traffic.

2) While jogging, do not wear headphones or earbuds. Listening to music or conversing can cause you to become distracted from potential threats, making you a target for theft or accident.

3) Run against traffic if you're running on the road. This allows cars to see you and allows you to see them. When running in parks, you must use the recreation lanes that are the furthest away from traffic.