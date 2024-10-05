All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament To Be Hosted By SMCA Chess School In Mumbai

SMCA Chess School is set to organize the prestigious *All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament* at Russian House, Pedder Road, Mumbai, from 11th to 16th October 2024. This highly anticipated event will bring together around 220 players from all across India, competing in a five-day championship aimed at promoting chess and delivering an exceptional playing experience.



The tournament will feature air-conditioned playing halls, offering participants a professional and comfortable environment. Additionally, the matches on the top 10 boards will be viewable live via a web link, allowing chess enthusiasts across the country to follow high-level gameplay in real time.

Durga Nagesh Guttula, the Tournament Director and Co-founder of SMCA Chess School, expressed his excitement about the event, saying:

"Our aim with this tournament is to promote chess in India and provide players with an unparalleled playing experience. By ensuring world-class facilities and offering live access to top matches, we hope to inspire more people to engage with chess and help foster new talent."



Recognized by the All India Chess Federation (AICF), FIDE, Mumbai City District Chess Association (MCDCA) , and Maharashtra Chess Association ( MCA), this tournament promises to be a landmark event in the Indian chess calendar. A total prize fund of ₹3,00,000 will be distributed among the winners, with the top seed being International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni, who holds an Elo rating of 2185.

International Arbiter PB Bhilare has been appointed as the Chief Arbiter, while IA Sandesh Nagarnaik will serve as the Deputy Arbiter, ensuring smooth conduct and fair play throughout the tournament.