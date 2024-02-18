'All I'm Thinking About....': Ben Stokes Opens Up On England's Heavy Defeat vs Team India In Rajkot

Ben Stokes | Credits: Twitter

Captain Ben Stokes on Sunday said England will look to bury the emotions after their 434-run thrashing by India and aim to win the series 3-2 with two more matches remaining in the five-match rubber.

Having won the first Test by 28 runs at Hyderabad, England were beaten by 106 runs in the second Test at Visakhapatnam followed by the hammering here in the third Test.

“I spoke before I came out here and said weeks like this are hard. Losing games for England isn't where you want to be but games — personally, I think — (are) won or lost in the head,” Stokes told the media during the post-match press conference.

“I just made sure that all the emotion, all the disappointment there would be in that dressing room now, make sure it stays here. We've got two games left and all I'm thinking about as a captain is winning this series 3-2,” he said.

"Our batting line-up is full of international-class players" - Ben Stokes

Stokes said England’s approach to Test cricket will not be tampered with despite two consecutive heavy defeats.

“No, not at all. Our batting line-up is full of international-class players. We give them the freedom to play what’s in front of them. You can see the difference in the two teams’ approaches playing out in India,” Stokes said.

“The last two games, India have put runs on the board, the way they want to operate. We have been able to do it at times, but have not been able to sustain it for as long as we’ve wanted to,” he added.

The premier all-rounder said the umpire's call on DRS is something that should be done away with, after England opener Zak Crawley fell leg-before against Jasprit Bumrah with the ball appearing to be grazing the leg-stump.

Ben Stokes raises eyebrows on DRS:

Stokes and England head coach Brendon McCullum even had a chat about it with match referee Jeff Crowe.

“We just wanted some clarity around Zak’s DRS when the images came back. The ball is quite clearly missing the stump on the replay. When it gets given to the umpire's ball and the ball’s not actually hitting the stumps, we were a bit bemused,” he said.

“We just wanted some clarity from the Hawkeye guys. It came back saying the numbers, or whatever it is, it was saying that it was hitting the stumps but it was the projection that was wrong.”

“I don’t know what that means. Something’s gone wrong — it’s not me blaming that on what’s happened here, like I didn’t last week. It’s just… what’s going on?” Stokes said.

Ben Stokes opines on Joe Root's dismissal:

The Durham man said the dismissal of Joe Root on the third day morning, — a reverse ramp shot off Bumrah which went straight to Yashasvi Jaiswal at second slip — was the turning point in the game.

“Because he got out to it, definitely (it) was a turning point. Joe Root has scored nearly 12,000 runs, we can leave the decision-making and ‘why’ with Joe,” Stokes said.

“I can understand why there would be frustration around that because of how good a player Joe is.”

“Jasprit Bumrah has got him out a couple of times this tour early on. And I thought Joe was looking really, really good at the crease, and he sensed that as a time to put something different back onto Jasprit and make him maybe think about something,” Stokes said.

England will need to play out of their skins to avoid defeats in the final 2 Tests.