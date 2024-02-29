Ajit Ghosh Trophy Women's T20 Cricket: Kinjal Kumari Shines As Sainath SC Defeat Sporting Union By 77 Runs

Wicketkeeper batter Kinjal Kumari’s smashing 115 not out of just 54 balls, embellished with 17 fours and 4 sixes enabled Sainath SC to crush hosts Sporting Union by 77 runs in Group A of the 4th Ajit Ghosh Trophy Women’s T-20 Cricket tournament at Matunga Gymkhana, Mumbai. With this their second win, Sainath SC have almost clinched a semis berth.

In a Group B tie, of this event organised jointly by Kalyadas Memorial Sports Foundation and Europem, MIG CC toyed with the rival Europem attack and crossed their score of 152/2 in just 14.4 overs losing only one wicket. An unbeaten 64 by Mehek Mistry was the highlight of MIG’s innings.

Sainath’s total of 225/3 proved too much for Sporting. Despite opener Anjali Singh’s 70 and Bhavana Sanap’s 24, the rest of the batters failed to stick around. Riya Pawar (79 no) of Europem did well with the bat with some support from Aditi Kadam (24) which proved inadequate.

There were two close finishes when Dashing SC and Sainath SC squeaked over MIG CC and National CC with just two balls to spare in low-scoring matches.

BRIEF SCORES:

Europem 152/2 in 20 overs (Riya Pawar 79 no, Aditi Kadam 24) lost to MIG CC 153/1 in 14.4 overs (Mehek Mistry 64 no, Heer Kothari 38 no, Anisha Raut 26) PoM: Mehek Mistry.

Sainath SC 225/3 in 20 overs (Kinjal Kumari 115 no, Nidhi Gharat 36 no) beat Sporting Union 148/7 in 20 overs (Anjali Singh 70, Bhavana Sanap 28, Aanshu Pal 2/13) PoM: Kinjal Kumari.

MIG CC 120/5 in 20 overs (Mitali Govekar 36, Anisha Raut 43, Shreya S 2/22, Samia Hussein 2/20) lost to Dashing SC 121/7 in 19.4 overs (Kimaya Rane 36, Samia Hussein 24, Unnati Naik 22, Anisha Raut 2/22) PoM: Samia Hussein.

National CC 114/7 in 20 overs (Tanisha Sharma 22 no) lost to Sainath SC 116/4 in 19.4 overs (Sejal Vishwakarma 22, Kinjal Kumari 51 no, Kiara Pereira 29, Arya Umesh 2/22) PoM: Kinjal Kumari.