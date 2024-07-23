 Ajinkya Naik Elected Mumbai Cricket Association President After 221-114 Victory Over Sanjay Naik
Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 08:21 PM IST
Mumbai Cricket Association will get a new president in Ajinkya Naik, who defeated his rival Sanjay Naik by over 100 votes in the recent elections held at MCA. The election was held last week.

Ajinkya defeated MCA vice-president Sanjay 221-114 in a one-on-one contest. The post of the MCA president fell vacant after the passing away of Amol Kale in New York last month during the T20 World Cup.

Ajinkya's name was proposed by former India women's captain Diana Eduljee and Jitendra Gohil. He was the MCA secretary before contesting the election for president.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Mr. Ajinkya Naik who has been elected as the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association in the MCA elections held today," the MCA posted on X.

On the day of the election, Ajinkya revealed his plans for the MCA and how to improve the cricketing infrastructure in Mumbai.

"My agenda is cricket. What I can do for all stakeholders, be it curators, whether it is cricketers or clubs. Target is to upgrade. Whatever best I can do for that, I will do," Ajinkya had said last week.

