‘Airport Kaise Jana Hai?’: Sachin Surprises Fan Wearing ‘Miss You Tendulkar’ MI Jersey On The Road; Watch

Sachin Tendulkar meets his fan. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar is considered as a demi-god by the fans from all corners of the country, having entertained them for an enormous 24-year-old period in competitive cricket. A fan named Harish Kumar was left in surprise and awe when Tendulkar himself stopped in the middle of the road to talk to him as a clip of the same went viral.

In a video posted by Tendulkar on his social media handles himself, the 50-year-old was travelling in a car and asked the fan going in a two-wheeler about the way to the airport. He donned a jersey that said 'Miss You Tendulkar' on the back. The fan, who revealed himself as Harish Kumar later, was in awe and got a dairy signed by the ex-Indian captain.

Sachin meets TENDULKAR. 😋



Amid the conversations, the Mumbai-born cricketer praised him for wearing a helmet and riding his two-wheeler. He also got the privilege of taking a selfie with Tendulkar. The 200-Test veteran shared the video by posting the caption:

"Sachin meets TENDULKAR. It fills my heart with joy when I see so much love showered on me. It is the love from the people that keeps coming from unexpected corners which makes life so special."