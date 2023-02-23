AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey claims conspiracy after YouTube account gets hacked

Kalyan Chaubey, President of the All Indian Football Federation, alleges a conspiracy took place after Indian Football's YouTube channel got suspended.

AIFF has been streaming the Santosh Trophy matches on their YouTube channel; however, the football chief has said the account was hacked and later suspended.

There is Conspiracy & a devious scheme to scuttle the reputation of fast growing Indian football with high-quality streaming. @IndianFootball had large Viewership @Youtube during #HeroSantoshTrophy it was first hacked and now the account has been suspended. Who is behind this?, Chaubey Tweeted.

