AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey claims conspiracy after YouTube account gets hacked

AIFF has been streaming the Santosh Trophy matches on their YouTube channel, however, the football chief has said the account was hacked and later suspended.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Kalyan Chaubey, President of the All Indian Football Federation, alleges a conspiracy took place after Indian Football's YouTube channel got suspended.

AIFF has been streaming the Santosh Trophy matches on their YouTube channel; however, the football chief has said the account was hacked and later suspended.

There is Conspiracy & a devious scheme to scuttle the reputation of fast growing Indian football with high-quality streaming. @IndianFootball had large Viewership @Youtube during #HeroSantoshTrophy it was first hacked and now the account has been suspended. Who is behind this?, Chaubey Tweeted.

