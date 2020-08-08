After sacking Maurizio Sarri, Juventus appoint Andrea Pirlo as new head coach

Hours after sacking Maurizio Sarri on Saturday, Juventus appointed Andrea Pirlo as the new head coach of the Serie A side. The 41-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the club.
Sarri was ousted after Juventus was knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon on Friday.
Pirlo, meanwhile, has won everything in his legendary football career. After winning as many league titles, Champions League, Coppa Italia, Italian Super Cups, Pirlo went down as a club legend when he retired in 2017. Pirlo also won the World Cup with Italy in 2006.
"From today he will be the coach for people of Juventus, as the club has decided to entrust him with the technical leadership of the First Team, after having already selected him for Juventus Under 23," Juventus said in an official statement.
Under Sarri, Juventus were crowned champions of Italy for a ninth successive season after beating Sampdoria 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium on July 26.
But the side picked up only two victories from their final eight matches.
Juventus finished the 2019-20 Serie A season with 83 points and this is the lowest number of points the side registered in the last decade.
The side had also conceded more goals (43) than in any of their previous eight title successes.
Juventus also lost both the Italian Super Cup and Coppa Italia finals under Sarri.
