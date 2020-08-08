After sacking Maurizio Sarri, Juventus appoint Andrea Pirlo as new head coach

Hours after sacking Maurizio Sarri on Saturday, Juventus appointed Andrea Pirlo as the new head coach of the Serie A side. The 41-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the club.

Sarri was ousted after Juventus was knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon on Friday.

Pirlo, meanwhile, has won everything in his legendary football career. After winning as many league titles, Champions League, Coppa Italia, Italian Super Cups, Pirlo went down as a club legend when he retired in 2017. Pirlo also won the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

"From today he will be the coach for people of Juventus, as the club has decided to entrust him with the technical leadership of the First Team, after having already selected him for Juventus Under 23," Juventus said in an official statement.