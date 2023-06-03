After conquering Asia, Junior World Cup in sight

The Indian junior lads' victory at the men's junior Asia Cup is a great day for the team, which ventures into the Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, later this year.

It was a morale boosting win for the boys, as they overtook Pakistan in winning the most titles at the event.

The lads eked out a close 2-1 win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 in Salalah, Oman, recently, and former Indian captain Maneyapanda Muthanna Somaya (MM Somaya) enthused, “It has come at a time when these boys will be venturing into the World Cup later this year in Kuala Lumpur, and I am sure this will boost their performance there.”

India also won this title previously in 2004, 2008 and 2015. This is nothing new, but it has come after eight years, and in all, India has won against Pakistan thrice and once against South Korea in the year 2008, becoming the most decorated team in the championship, which was introduced in 1988 and is held once in four years.

“I am sure the boys will do good at the World Cup, as this win is a morale booster for the entire team,” stated Somaya.

Talking about some of the players making the cut into the senior side, Somaya is of the opinion that “the ageing players in the present senior team could make way for the juniors, and that is left to the selectors to take a call”.

In the nine finals held so far, India has figured in six, finishing twice as runners-up, and as many times with the bronze medal and it has been only once in the year 1992 they came empty handed losing to South Korea via the tie-breaker in the fight for the bronze medal.

“I am sure they will come good in Kuala Lumpur, hopefully with the gold medal,” signed off the Arjuna awardee, Somaya.

