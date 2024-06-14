 AFG vs PNG, T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan Seal Super 8 Berth With 7-Wicket Win Over Papua New Guinea
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAFG vs PNG, T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan Seal Super 8 Berth With 7-Wicket Win Over Papua New Guinea

AFG vs PNG, T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan Seal Super 8 Berth With 7-Wicket Win Over Papua New Guinea

With a mere target of 96 set by Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan chased it down with 29 balls to spare.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
article-image

Afghanistan have officially sealed their Super 8 berth of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in the Group C match at the Brain Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, June 14.

With a mere target of 96, Afghanistan chased it down in xxxx overs. Gulabadin Naib led the team's batting with an unbeaten innings of 49 runs off 36 balls balls. Naib formed an unbeaten 41-run partnership with Mohammad Nabi, who scored 16 runs off 23 balls, to help the team achieve the target.

When Afghanistan required just 1 run off 30 balls, Gulbadin Naib hit a six to take the team past the finishing line,

(more to come)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'All Eyes on Vaishno Devi': Travis Head Joins Hassan Ali To Condemn Terrorist Attack On Pilgrims In...

'All Eyes on Vaishno Devi': Travis Head Joins Hassan Ali To Condemn Terrorist Attack On Pilgrims In...

ENG vs OMAN, T20 WC 2024: Bowlers, Skipper Jos Buttler Lead England to Convincing 8-Wicket Win to...

ENG vs OMAN, T20 WC 2024: Bowlers, Skipper Jos Buttler Lead England to Convincing 8-Wicket Win to...

BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Bangladesh Boost Super 8 Chances As They Methodically Choke...

BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Bangladesh Boost Super 8 Chances As They Methodically Choke...

Video: Ball Gets Stuck In Tanzid Hasan's Helmet Grill As He Misses Pull Shot In BAN vs NED T20 World...

Video: Ball Gets Stuck In Tanzid Hasan's Helmet Grill As He Misses Pull Shot In BAN vs NED T20 World...

'Do Not Write Off Virat Kohli': Wasim Jaffer Backs Team India Star To Find Form In Business End Of...

'Do Not Write Off Virat Kohli': Wasim Jaffer Backs Team India Star To Find Form In Business End Of...