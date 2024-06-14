AFG vs PNG, T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan Seal Super 8 Berth With 7-Wicket Win Over Papua New Guinea

Afghanistan have officially sealed their Super 8 berth of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in the Group C match at the Brain Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, June 14.

With a mere target of 96, Afghanistan chased it down in xxxx overs. Gulabadin Naib led the team's batting with an unbeaten innings of 49 runs off 36 balls balls. Naib formed an unbeaten 41-run partnership with Mohammad Nabi, who scored 16 runs off 23 balls, to help the team achieve the target.

When Afghanistan required just 1 run off 30 balls, Gulbadin Naib hit a six to take the team past the finishing line,

(more to come)