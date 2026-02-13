 USA Thrash Netherlands By 93 Runs In T20 World Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUSA Thrash Netherlands By 93 Runs In T20 World Cup

USA Thrash Netherlands By 93 Runs In T20 World Cup

Mukkamalla's blistering 79 off 51 balls, studded with five fours and four sixes, and Shubham Ranjane's 48-run cameo off just 24 deliveries powered the USA to a formidable 196 for 6.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
USA Thrash Netherlands By 93 Runs In T20 World Cup |

Chennai: Young Saiteja Mukkamalla struck a classy half-century, while left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh bowled with heart and precision as the United States defeated the Netherlands by 93 runs to secure their first win after two defeats in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Mukkamalla's blistering 79 off 51 balls, studded with five fours and four sixes, and Shubham Ranjane's 48-run cameo off just 24 deliveries powered the USA to a formidable 196 for 6.

Harmeet then delivered a superb spell of 4 for 21, dismantling the Netherlands' top and middle order as they were bundled out for 103 in 15.5 overs, after being reduced to 66 for 5 inside eight overs. Spinner Mohammad Mohsin also returned excellent figures of 2 for 19, while South African-born pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk (3/21) also took three wickets.

Read Also
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: India Brace For Spin Test Against Pakistan After Gerhard Erasmus...
article-image

Brief scores: USA 196 for 6 in 20 overs (Monank Patel 36, Saiteja Mukkamalla 79, Shubham Ranjane 48 not out; Bas de Leede 3/37).

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: Education Board Official Caught Accepting ₹8,000 Bribe To Provide Writer For SSC Exam
Navi Mumbai Crime: Education Board Official Caught Accepting ₹8,000 Bribe To Provide Writer For SSC Exam
USA Thrash Netherlands By 93 Runs In T20 World Cup
USA Thrash Netherlands By 93 Runs In T20 World Cup
Panvel Municipal Corporation Removes Illegal Huts, Hawkers And Roadside Encroachments In Kamothe And Navade
Panvel Municipal Corporation Removes Illegal Huts, Hawkers And Roadside Encroachments In Kamothe And Navade
Mumbai Police And Anti-Terrorism Cell Detain Over 30 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals In Citywide Drive
Mumbai Police And Anti-Terrorism Cell Detain Over 30 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals In Citywide Drive

Netherlands: 103 all out in 15.5 overs (Harmeet Singh 4/21, Mohammad Mohsin 2/19, Shadley van Schalkwyk 3/21).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

USA Thrash Netherlands By 93 Runs In T20 World Cup
USA Thrash Netherlands By 93 Runs In T20 World Cup
La Liga Matchday 24 Preview: Title Race Heats Up As Real Madrid, Barcelona And Atletico Face Key...
La Liga Matchday 24 Preview: Title Race Heats Up As Real Madrid, Barcelona And Atletico Face Key...
SportVot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Sees Dominant Wins By Mumbai City FC And Mumbay FC
SportVot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Sees Dominant Wins By Mumbai City FC And Mumbay FC
India Open International Kickboxing Cup 2026: Mumbai Team Clinches 20 Medals, Dominates...
India Open International Kickboxing Cup 2026: Mumbai Team Clinches 20 Medals, Dominates...
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26 Match: Harbhajan Singh Cautions India Against Pakistani Spinner, Advices To...
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26 Match: Harbhajan Singh Cautions India Against Pakistani Spinner, Advices To...