Adille Sumariwalla Becomes First Indian To Be Elected Vice President Of World Athletics

In a major development, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille Sumariwalla was elected as one of the vice presidents of the World Athletics, at the 54th World Congress, held in Budapest on Thursday.

In the process, the Mumbaikar became the first Indian to become a member of the powerful World Athletics Executive Board after he was elected as one of the four vice presidents, the highest post occupied by an Indian in the global track and field governing body, at the World Athletic Congress.

Who is Adille Sumariwalla?

The 65-year-old Sumariwalla, currently the president of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) since 2012, received the third highest number of votes cast during the WA elections held two days ahead of the World Championships here. He will serve a four-year term.

Earlier, he was the first Indian to be elected to the World Council in the year 2015 and was also the first Indian to get re-elected in 2019.

“I am the first Indian to be elected as a Vice President on the Executive Board,” said Sumariwalla while talking to FPJ from Budapest, after the Congress.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“I am happy people have trusted me and I will do my best for the athletes of our country, and try to get some international events in India,” stated Sumariwalla.

All four candidates, who get the highest number of votes out of the eight in fray for vice presidents' post, get a seat in the WA Executive Board, the highest decision making body of the world body.