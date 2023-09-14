Ace Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu Meets Tim Cook, Offers To Play Badminton With Apple CEO

Tim Cook and PV Sindhu. | (Credits: X/Twitter)

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu met Apple CEO Tim Cook at a launch event in California and shared photos of their interaction on social media.

Apple unveiled its next-generation iPhones on Tuesday and the event held at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, US. The event was attended by none other than two -time Olympic medallist Sindhu.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sindhu shared a selfie with Apple CEO and dubbed the moment "unforgettable" and also put up an offer to play badminton with Cook on his next visit to India.

"An unforgettable moment meeting Tim Cook on keynote day at Apple Cupertino! Thank you for having me, Tim. It was a pleasure to see the stunning Apple Park and to meeting you!



I will gladly take you up on the offer to play badminton when you visit India next," Sindhu wrote in a caption.



In a separate post, the 28-year-old shared pictures from her interaction with Cook and wrote: "I find myself immersed in an #apple keynote event that promises innovation, excitement, surprises and of course a great conversation. Thank you Tim Cook".

Apple on Tuesday debuted the new iPhone series with four models -- iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max -- that come with industry-leading features. For the first time, the 'Make in India' iPhone 15 will be available from the day of the global sales.

PV Sindhu to skip camp ahead of Asian Games 2023:

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old badminton player will not partake in the two-week national camp for Asian Games and instead train separately with new coach Muhammad Hafiz, hailing from Malaysia. According to reports, she will train at the Gachibowli Stadium and Suchitra Academy and has been exempted.

Sindhu has had an underwhelming this year, managing only one final appearance and exiting in the first two rounds of the tournaments 10 out of 15 times. The Round 2 exit at the World Championships in August also prompted her to miss the BWF World Tour.

