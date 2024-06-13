'Guru Tum Toh All In One Ho Yaar': Navjot Singh Sidhu's Fun Banter With Saurabh Netravalkar After USA vs IND T20 WC 2024 Match; VIDEO

Navjot Singh Sidhu with Saurabh Netravalkar | Credits: Star Sports Instagram

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu engaged in fun banter with the USA bowler Saurabh Netravalkar after the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match against Team India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12.

Netravalkar gave India an early scare by dismissing Virat Kohli (0) and Rohit Sharma (3) for just 10 runs in 2.2 overs. However, the Indian-origin bowler's early breakthroughs for the USA didn't help the team's cause as Suryakumar Yadav (50*) and Shivam Dube's (31*) valiant efforts helped the Men in Blue chase down a 111-run target in 18.3 overs.

Though the USA were defeated by India, Saurabh Netravalkar was the best bowler for the co-hosts as he registered the figures of 2/18 with an economy rate of 4.50 in 4 overs.

After the match, Saurabh Netravalkar was interviewed by the host of the T20 World Cup 2024's official broadcaster. While he was giving the interview, Navjot Singh Sidhu bumped into Netravalkar and had a fun chat. Former Indian cricketer hilarious said that India-American cricketer is 'all in one' since he is not just a cricketer but also an engineer. Sidhu hilariously questioned for dropping his former Mumbai teammate and India's flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav's catch.

In the end, Netravalkar agreed with Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying that although he has settled in the United States, his soul remains in India..

Saurabh Netravalkar was active in Indian domestic circuit, representing Mumbai across all age levels, before moving to the USA for better opportunities. Apart from being a cricketer, former Mumbai Ranji Trophy player is also an engineer, working at the computer technology giant Oracle. As per his LinkedIn Profile, Saurabh Netravalkar is the Principal member of the Technical Staff.

He has been working with Oracle for eight years since 2016, starting his career as a Member of Technical Staff

'It was a emotional moment for him': Saurabh on meeting his former Indian teammates

The USA bowler Saurabh Netravalkar said that it was a emotional moment for him to meet his former Indian cricketers, especially Mumbai Ranji Trophuy teammates, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Former U19 India player expressed his happiness for performing well for the USA and take big wickets of Kohli and Rohit.

"It was emotional moment for he because I played for India in the 2010 U19 World Cup and I played with some players when we were kids. It feels to good to meet them after a long time." Netravalkar said.

"I'm happy that I could execute for the team and it was big wickets (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma). It feels good and the pitch was also very helpful." he added.

Saurabh Netravalkar was shot to fame when defended USA's 18 runs against Pakistan by conceding 13 runs in the Super Over after the co-hosts levelled the Men in Green's score of 159 in 20 overs in the second innings.