 'Aap Sab Ki Duaon Ka Talab Gaar': Shoaib Akhtar & His Wife Blessed With Baby Girl
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Shoaib Akhtar with his new born daughter | Credits: Shoaib Akhtar Instagram

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and his wife Rubab Khan have been blessed with a baby girl, Nooreh Ali Akhtar on Friday, March 1. The couple already have two sons, Mohammad Mikaeel Ali and Mohammad Mujaddid Ali, born in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

Akhtar took to his Instagram handle to inform the good news to his fans after welcoming his daughter into the world and sought everyone's blessings and prayers for their baby girl.

"Mikaeel & Mujaddid have a baby sister now. Allah taala has blessed us with a baby daughter. Welcoming Nooreh Ali Akhtar, born during Jumma prayers, 19th of Shaban, 1445 AH. 1st of March, 2024. Aap sab ki duaon ka talab gaar, Shoaib Akhtar." former Pakistan pacer wrote on Instagram.

Shoaib Akhtar married Rubab Khan in a quiet Nikah ceremony in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province in 2014. World record pacer was 38-year-old when he tied the knot with 20-year-old Rubab. Akhtar married to a girl chosen by his parents.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Mikaeel in November 2016. Three years, in July 2019, Akhtar and his wife blessed with another baby boy Mujaddid.

