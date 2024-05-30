 'Aap Chhakke Kyu Kha Rahe Hai? Form Mein Wapas Aaye': Female Fan Scolds Pakistan Spinner Shadab Khan; Video
Shadab Khan was in London where he was seen clicking pictures with a few Pakistani fans when one of them asked the cricketer about his lack of form with the ball ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 05:53 PM IST
A female cricket fan of the Pakistan men's team recently left leg-spinner Shadab Khan red-faced with her awkward question while clicking a picture with the former vice-captain.

Shadab was in London where he was seen clicking pictures with a few Pakistani fans when one of them asked the cricketer about his lack of form with the ball ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

"Aap chhakke kyu kha rahe hai? Form mein wapas aaye," the female fan was heard telling Shadab as she left the frame after getting clicked with him. Credit to the cricketer for not losing his cool or focus as he continued clicking pictures with the fans despite the awkward moment.

Shadab's recent lack of form

But the fan's worry seemed legit as Shadab Khan hasn't picked up a wicket in T20Is in over a month. He conceded 0/55 against England in the 2nd T20I after getting hammered for 54 runs against Ireland in Dublin earlier this month. He hasn't done much with the bat as well with scores of 3, 0, 15*, 7 and 41 in his last 5 innings for Pakistan.

Captain Babar Azam will be hoping for Shadab to return to form with bat and ball before Pakistan start their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against USA on June 6.

Pakistan will face England in the fourth and final T20I at The Oval in London on Thursday (May 30).

The Men in Green trail 0-1 in the 4-match series which saw the first and third T20Is getting washed out in Leeds and Cardiff. The Three Lions won the 2nd T20I in Birmingham by 23 runs thanks to captain Jos Buttler (84) and fast bowler Reece Topley's (3/41) heroics in the match.

