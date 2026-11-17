'A Talent Like Sachin Tendulkar': Dinesh Karthik Praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Exceptional Ability, Urges Fans To Avoid Putting Him Under Pressure |

Mumbai: Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has compared teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's extraordinary talent with that of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, while cautioning against placing excessive expectations on the 15-year-old at such an early stage of his career.

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Speaking on the sidelines of an event at the Wankhede Stadium, Karthik said Sooryavanshi had become one of the most talked-about names in world cricket, joining the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in attracting attention wherever he went.



"For the longest time, there's not an event that I've gone to where they have not asked me about Kohli or Rohit. The new one to enter the list is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Wherever I go these days, there's a question about him," Karthik said.



Reflecting on the youngster's remarkable rise, Karthik contrasted Sooryavanshi's achievements with his own childhood.



"At the age of 14, I was trying to understand how to finish my maths homework. And here is a kid who is ruling the world right now," he remarked.



Karthik believes Sooryavanshi possesses a rare gift, drawing parallels with Tendulkar, whose emergence as a teenage prodigy captured the imagination of cricket followers.



"I think the last person who was probably as spoken about and viewed in terms of talent is Sachin Tendulkar. So he became the greatest ever to have played this sport. We literally refer to him as the god of cricket," Karthik said.



"I do feel Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is that kind of talent, albeit it being in the white-ball format so far," he added.



However, Karthik stressed that comparisons with Tendulkar should not translate into unrealistic expectations. He urged the cricketing fraternity to allow Sooryavanshi to make mistakes and develop naturally.



"It's important to allow precocious talent to also fall and land sometimes, understand from mistakes, and have the acceptance from our side," he said.

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According to Karthik, the responsibility of nurturing the youngster extends beyond coaches and family members to supporters, commentators and the wider cricketing community.



"He needs what I call a really good support system, the right set of people around him, the coaches, the family, the most important people being the public who view him, and people like me who are broadcasting and have a view on him," he explained.



Karthik also highlighted the unprecedented pressures facing modern cricketers, particularly those who achieve fame before reaching adulthood.

The ex-India batter noted that Sooryavanshi's popularity had already created significant commercial opportunities, making careful management of his off-field commitments essential.



"As much as he's a cricketer right now, he's young in international cricket, but he's a bigger brand than the cricketer he is. That's the world we live in today," Karthik said.



He warned that social media could become particularly challenging for young players exposed to constant public scrutiny.



"If you start looking at every opinion about you, I feel it will become a very hard place for you to be able to filter out what's important and leave out the rest," he said.



Despite these concerns, Karthik insisted that exceptional talent should never be held back.



"You don't want to stop a talent like that, but you want to make sure that the support staff surrounding him is very strong," he said.



Offering advice to Sooryavanshi, Karthik urged him to enjoy his cricket while asking everyone else to exercise restraint.



"Have a smile, enjoy the journey, and for the rest of us I'd say, watch what you say about him. Allow him to grow and learn as a cricketer," he said.