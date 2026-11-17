Shubman Gill Confirms Four-Pacer Strategy For New Zealand Tests | BCCI/X

Wellington: India captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday said the team will "for sure" play four fast bowlers in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and rejected concerns surrounding wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's form and fitness.

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"We will be playing four fast bowlers for sure," Gill declared ahead of the two-match series which gets underway here from Thursday.

"All our fast bowlers have done well and it is a good headache to have," he said referring to the superb performance by a young pace attack in the recent ODI series, which India won 3-1.

The attack will be bolstered by the return of senior pro Jasprit Bumrah. From the white-ball squad, the impressive Gurnoor Brar has been retained at the expense of spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"We want four fast bowlers but don't know which ones (will play). From day three, we have seen that the pitch gets flat and we need someone who can hit the deck," Gill said.

The skipper also backed Pant, who has been battling fitness issues.

"There is no dilemma on Rishabh Pant. He has played 50 Tests, he has scored across the globe. He is a wicket-keeper who has a hundred in Australia," Gill said.

Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna are expected to be part of the pace combination, while Anshul Kamboj has attracted considerable attention from head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel during the team's preparations.

Gill indicated that the team management is also looking at Akash and Kamboj as potential lower-order contributors, with the possibility of playing seven specialist batters and relying on the two pacers at No. 8 and No. 9.

"We plan to play with seven proper batters and eight and nine, we need to check. Akash and Anshul both can bat. Nitish (Kumar Reddy) too can bat," he said.

Gill explained the rationale behind having a hit-the-deck bowler, and pointed out how New Zealand conditions can make the job difficult for fast bowlers, particularly once the Kookaburra ball gets older and loses its potency.

The two tall Indian pacers who fit into that particular description are Prasidh and Brar, although the latter's inclusion in the final XI remains uncertain.

Gill also spoke about the challenges posed by the strong winds in Wellington, which can take a considerable toll on fast bowlers.

"The wind here affects bowlers more than batters. If a fast bowler bowls against the wind, it takes a lot out of him. Hence, we need to check what kind of combinations we should be playing," he said.

The Indian captain believes that a Test match in New Zealand needs to be approached in two distinct phases, with the conditions and nature of the pitch changing considerably as the game progresses.

"We should divide the Test in two parts. First two days and last three days, which is different. Hence, we need someone who will hit the deck. We will go with seven specialist batters," Gill said.

India have also prioritised the two-match Test series in their preparations, pulling players out of the ODI assignments to give them adequate time to acclimatise and prepare for the longer format.

"If we win these two Tests, there is a very good chance of playing the WTC final. Hence, we pulled out all players from ODIs to give them the best chance of preparation," Gill said.

India's immediate objective will be to negotiate the early movement on offer before making the most of what are traditionally flatter surfaces as the match progresses.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)