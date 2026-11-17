Franchises Brace For Major Shake-Up Ahead Of Deadline | X

With the IPL 2027 retention deadline approaching on November 17, all 10 franchises are preparing for some crucial decisions ahead of the upcoming auction. While defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to retain their title-winning core, teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians could make significant changes to their squads.

Several expensive contracts and recent trade deals could influence the retention strategies of franchises. KKR, who finished seventh in IPL 2026, have some major decisions to make, particularly regarding Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana, who together account for a significant investment of ₹43.20 crore. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Finn Allen and Harshit Rana are among their likely retentions.

Franchises Brace For Major Shake-Up Ahead Of Deadline

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Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, face questions surrounding Nicholas Pooran, whose ₹21 crore contract could come under scrutiny after he managed 234 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of around 128 last season. Following Rishabh Pant's trade to Delhi Capitals and Kuldeep Yadav's arrival, LSG could look to rebuild their squad around Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and their Indian core.

Chennai Super Kings are also expected to make some important calls after failing to reach the playoffs for the third consecutive season. The franchise will assess the performances of expensive recruits Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, both bought for ₹14.20 crore. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis are among the players expected to be retained. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians could reassess Trent Boult and Shardul Thakur following the arrival of Arshdeep Singh in a major trade involving Hardik Pandya, who has moved to Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore.

Punjab Kings will have to balance their squad carefully with Hardik joining an already expensive roster that includes Yuzvendra Chahal, who also commands ₹18 crore. Delhi Capitals, following the return of Rishabh Pant, are expected to retain KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, face uncertainty over skipper Pat Cummins, who has indicated that he could miss IPL 2027, while Harshal Patel's future is also under consideration.

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are largely expected to retain their core groups. However, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia could face scrutiny at Gujarat, while Rajasthan may reassess Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag are among Rajasthan's likely retentions.

Meanwhile, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to take a different approach by retaining most of their championship-winning squad. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Devdutt Padikkal and Tim David are among the players likely to stay. With the November 17 deadline upon them, all 10 franchises will look to finalise their squads before turning their attention to the IPL 2027 auction.

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