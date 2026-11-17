Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Spotted Talking On Phone As Team India Arrive In Qatar | rushiii_12/X

India's young cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed attention after being spotted talking on his phone as the Indian team arrived in Qatar for the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. A video of the youngster from the team's arrival has surfaced on social media, attracting attention from cricket fans.

Sooryavanshi, who has become one of the most talked-about young talents in Indian cricket, was seen casually engaged in a phone conversation as the Indian contingent made its way into Qatar. While the rest of the team's arrival was being captured, the youngster's phone call caught the attention of viewers.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Spotted Talking On Phone As Team India Arrive In Qatar

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The left-handed batter has been making headlines with his explosive batting performances and remarkable ability to take on experienced bowlers despite his young age. His fearless approach and impressive strokeplay have made him one of the players to watch out for in the upcoming tournament.

The ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will provide another opportunity for India's emerging talents to showcase their abilities on the continental stage. With Sooryavanshi among the players in the squad, expectations will be high from the young batter as India look to make their mark in the competition.

The video of Sooryavanshi's arrival has since become a talking point among cricket followers, with fans eagerly waiting to see the youngster back in action in the India colours.

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