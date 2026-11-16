Virender Sehwag Takes Son Aaryavir To Bageshwar Dham After U19 Asia Cup Win, Dhirendra Shastri Praises Youngster | VIDEO

Virender Sehwag Visits Bageshwar Dham With Son Aaryavir After U-19 Asia Cup Triumph, Meets Dhirendra Krishna Shastri | X

Young Indian cricketer Aaryavir Sehwag is making headlines after his impressive performance in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026. After helping India defeat Pakistan in the final, Aaryavir visited Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh with his father and former India opener Virender Sehwag and brother Vedant.

The family met spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri and sought his blessings. Pictures and videos from the visit have been shared on the official Instagram page of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar. Dhirendra Shastri also praised Aaryavir for his performance in the tournament and blessed him for his future.

Aaryavir Chanting 'Sita Ram' In Last Over Against Pakistan

After India's thrilling win over Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final, Aaryavir had a video call with his father Virender Sehwag and shared some interesting moments from the match.

He revealed that he was chanting 'Sita Ram, Sita Ram' when the match reached its final over. India needed three runs from the last ball to win the match. Mohit Ulva hit a boundary to help India win the title by one wicket.

Aaryavir also told his father that Pakistani fans were chanting 'Sehwag-Sehwag' in the stadium during the match.

Aaryavir's Performance In Asia Cup 2026

Aaryavir had a dream run in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026. The 19-year-old scored 361 runs in five innings at an average of 90.25. He finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer and also won the Player of the Tournament award.

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His performance included one century and three half-centuries. He scored a record 160 against the UAE, remained unbeaten on 70 against Malaysia and scored 51 in the semi-final against Afghanistan.

He also played an important innings in the final against Pakistan as he scored 58 runs off 61 balls with nine boundaries. Interestingly, he continued batting even after a delivery from Pakistan pacer Ali Raza hit his forearm.

India defeated Pakistan by one wicket on the final ball to win their ninth U-19 Asia Cup title. Aaryavir's performance has certainly given his father Virender Sehwag a reason to feel proud.