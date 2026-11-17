Why SRH Could Release Travis Head Ahead Of The Auction | Image Credits: BCC/IPLT20.Com

Travis Head, one of the most destructive batters in world cricket, is likely to skip IPL 2027 and hence would be released ahead of the IPL 2027 retention on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has been at the franchise since 2024 having formed a formidable opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma.

Releasing Head will add a significant sum to SRH's auction purse, with the Australian having been earlier retained for Rs 14 crore.

Why are Sunrisers releasing Travis Head?

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As per Cricinfo, Travis Head is set to miss the IPL 2027 season due to workload management. The left-hander is an all-format star for Australia who have a packed calendar until the end of next year.

The 32-year-old is currently featuring in the ODI series against England currently and will play 5 Tests against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Australia are in contention to play the World Test Championship final in June followed by 5 Ashes Tests and the ODI World Cup.

A near three-month sojourn in the IPL is the only break Head can take and it is believed to have played a part in his and the franchise's thinking. With the mega auction next year and retentions undecided, SRH have opted to release and look at their options rather than commit a significant sum to a player who will not feature at all in IPL 2027.

Several Australians could follow suit

Like Head and Sunrisers, several other franchises could be forced to consider whether to retain or release their Australian stars. Head's natonal team and SRH captain Pat Cummins among those alongside Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Mitchell Starc (DC) and Cameron Green (KKR).