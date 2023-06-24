'83 Boys Getting Together': Sunil Gavaskar And Co. Gather Ahead Of 40th Anniversary Of India's First World Cup Win

Sunil Gavaskar and co. gather ahead of the 40th anniversary of 1983 World Cup win. | (Credits: Twitter)

A day before the 40th anniversary of India's first World Cup victory in 193, former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar gathered with those squad members. Gavaskar took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture with the legends to commemorate the unforgettable occasion. Then team manager Man Singh was spotted sitting beside Gavaskar.

The 73-year-old posted a caption, saying 'The '83 boys getting together to celebrate the 40th anniversary tomorrow.' The picture has the likes of then captain Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kris Srikkanth, Sandeep Patil, Mohinder Amarnath, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Roger Binny.

Yashpal Sharma, who was in the playing eleven in the final, passed away two years ago, aged 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest in New Delhi in July 2021. Yashpal Sharma, notably, was India's second-highest run-getter in the tournament and struck a crucial 61 in the semi-final.

India defended a paltry 183 against the mighty West Indies to lift the trophy:

India, who lost the toss in the final, managed only 183 as Kris Srikkanth top-scored with 38. Andy Roberts was the pick of the West Indies' bowlers with three scalps, while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes finished with two each. Nevertheless, Kapil Dev and co. turned the tables sensationally on the defending champions.

They dismissed the openers cheaply before the Indian skipper took an outstanding running catch to get rid of the dangerous Viv Richards. Richards struck 7 boundaries in his 28-ball 33 before walking back. The remaining batters struggled to cope with India's relentless bowling attack, as Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath picked up three wickets each.

Amarnath also earned the Player of the Match award for his 26 and outstanding bowling figures of 7-0-12-3 as India won by 43 runs. It was India's first World Cup as they ended West Indies' dominant run.