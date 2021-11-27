74th Police Invitation Shield Cricket: Nikhil, Parag put Parsee Gym in the driver's seat

Mumbai: Riding on impressive batting performances of Nikhil Patil Jr. (unbeaten 154 runs) and Parag Khanapurkar (115 runs), Parsee Gymkhana got into a commanding position with a huge total of 337 for the loss of six wickets against Bombay Gymkhana in a Group-C match of the 74th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament at the Parsee Gymkhana ground on Saturday.

In another match, reigning champions Payyade Sports Club riding on Sagar Mishra’s unbeaten 93 runs and Aashay Sardesai’s 53 runs managed to score 210 runs for the loss of five wickets against New Hind Sports Club.

Brief scores

Group A: Payyade Sports Club: 210/5 (S Mishra 93*, A Sardesai 53; A Jambhekar 3/88) vs New Hind Sporting Club; Islam Gymkhana: 247 /7 (K Pawar 67, S Ahmed 61, N Parab 34; D Mangukiya 3/38) vs Automotive Cricket Club (Sponsors XI); Group - B: MIG Cricket Club: 328/5 (A Bais 118, A Ankolekar 99*) vs Cricket Club of India; National Cricket Club: 154/9 (V Narvekar 38; R Singh 2/20) vs PJ Hindu Gymkhana; Group - C: Parsee Gymkhana: 337/6 (N Patil Jr. 154*; P Khanapurkar 115; S Singh 3/20) vs Bombay Gymkhana; Sainath Sports Club: 226/9 (K More 40, Y Chavan 40; A Mishra 3/42, A Shinde 3/56) vs Shivaji Park Gymkhana; Group - D: Karnatak Sporting Association: 295/8 (A Soman 122, V Bhoir 44, M Khakar 39; Y Jagtap 3/77) vs Mumbai Police Gymkhana; Parkophene Cricketers: 201 (S Bhalekar 81*; A Dhumal 4/61) vs MCA Colts: 11/1 in 3 overs.

Top players for Kshatriya Open

After a gap of almost two years, the badminton activities in the city will get a boost when Kshatriya Badminton Academy will hold a two-day tournament on December 4 and 5 at Andheri Sports Complex. Organised in association with Brihanmumbai Kreeda Ani Lalitkala Pratishthan (BKLP), the event will give an opportunity to players in juniors, open and veteran categories. Top players in the city and suburbs are expected to participate in the event. All COVID 19 norms will be followed stringently. For further details, contact Santosh Kshatriya (9768930888) and/or Organising Secretary Sanjeev Mahajan (9768930888) may be contacted.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:35 PM IST