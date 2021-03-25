71st Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament: Musheer powers Islam Gym into semis

Mumbai: Opening batsman Musheer Ahmed Khan smashed a 56-ball 91 as Islam Gymkhana regsitered a 29-run win against Marwari Cricket Club in a quarter-final match of the 71st Nawab Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, organised by Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), and played at the Parsee Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive.

Islam Gymkhana having been sent in to bat first dominated the Marwari CC bowlers and amassed a massive total of 202 runs for 5.

Musheer batted confidently and went on to build the innings which contained nine hits to the fence and three lofted hits over the ropes.

He received good support from Sairaj Patil who chipped in with a half century knock of 58 runs (33balls, 4x4, 5x6). Shashank Attarde (3 for 32) got the wickets for Marwari CC.

Faced with a daunting task of stiff target, Marwari CC batters rose to the challenge and tried their best to surpass the Islam total. But they were pegged back by some disciplined bowling from Islam Gymkhana bowlers Mohd. Moin Khan (3 for 41), Musheer Ahmed Khan (2 for 13) and Salman Khan (2 for 29) and fell short as they were dismissed for 173 in 19.5 overs. Atharva Ankolekar led the fight back with a fine innings of 91 runs (45balls, 6x4, 7x6) and Siddharth Mhatre scored 26 runs but their efforts went in vain.

Hosts Islam Gymkhana joined defending champions Parsee Gymkhana, runners-up Souvenir Cricket Club and Muslim United Cricket Club in to the semi-finals.

Brief scores

Islam Gymkhana 202-5 (Musheer Ahmed Khan 91*, Sairaj Patil 58; Shashank Attarde 3-32) bt Marwari Cricket Club 173 (Atharva Ankolekar 91, Siddharth Mhatre 26; Mohd. Moin Khan 3-41, Musheer Ahmed Khan 2-13, Salman Khan 2-29). Result: Islam Gymkhana won by 29 runs.

Semi-final line-up

Islam Gymkhana Vs Souvenir Cricket Club

Parsee Gymkhana VS Muslim United Cricket Club