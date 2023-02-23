6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Thakker pips Prabhu in tense encounter

Mumbai: Pratik Thakker and Gaurav Prabhu were engaged in a tense battle for supremacy in a match that went the distance. Thakker, who compiled a top break of 43 in the third frame, managed to stay focused and pulled through carving out a 3-2 (44-21, 19-44, 48-4, 26-54 and 31-27) victory in a second round best-of-5-frame match of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, conducted under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall on Wednesday. The tournament is being supported by Pidilite Industries Ltd, Nagee Cues and Himatlal Doshi.

In contrast, Prabdeep Singh was in good nick and potted steadily to sideline Shubham Wani coasting to a quick 3-0 (46-16, 42-15 and 37-28) win in another second round contest.

Seasoned cueist, Umesh Barve also had a successful outing as he defeated Cyrus Aga 3-1 (35-25, 40-11, 8-48 and 45-9) to also progress to the third round.

In another one-sided second round encounter, Darshan Shah showed good touch to outshine Manish Pahuja by smoothly riding to a 3-0 (30-17, 39-35 and 37-0) victory.

Results – Round-1: Alam Shaikh bt Sanjay Shroff 3-0 (65-20, 45-2, 33-6); Shubhojit Roy bt Yogesh Patel 3-0 (54-32, 49-7, 36-12); Sagar Jain bt Mehraz Memon 3-1 (37-26, 39-30, 8-36, 48-21); Shekhar Surve bt Rauf Shaikh 3-0 (45-7, 64-54, 31-21); Pratik Khatri bt Birju Kanani 3-2 (35-20, 32-1, 16-51, 23-39, 33-13).

Round-2: Umesh Barve bt Cyrus Aga 3-1 (35-25, 40-11, 8-48, 45-9); Nilesh Sangar bt Zulfikar Saria 3-1 (26-15, 19-30, 37-14, 33-12); Alpesh Dedhia bt Kersie Aga 3-1 (27-24, 29-17, 32-39, 44-19); Darshan Shah bt Manish Pahuja 3-0 (30-17, 39-35, 37-0); Huzefa Cheni bt Krishna Tohgaonkar 3-1 (51-37, 24-32, 41-19, 42-23); Pratik Thakker bt Gaurav Prabhu 3-2 (44-21, 19-44, 48(43)-4, 26-54, 31-27); Prabdeep Singh bt Shubham Wani 3-0 (46-16, 42-15, 37-28).

