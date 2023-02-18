e-Paper Get App
HomeSports6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Bhatia, Lilwa register hard-fought victories

6-Red Open Snooker Tournament: Bhatia, Lilwa register hard-fought victories

Nitesh Bhatia and Vijay Lilwa, both registered hard-fought victories in their respective first round matches of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: Nitesh Bhatia and Vijay Lilwa, both registered hard-fought victories in their respective first round matches of the Matunga Gymkhana organized Rs 1.8 lakh 6-Red Open Snooker Tournament, under the auspices of BSAM, and played at the gymkhana’s billiards hall on Friday. The tournament is being supported by Pidilite Industries Ltd, Nagee Cues and Himatlal Doshi.

In a match of fluctuating fortunes, Bhatia lost the opening frame to Aryan Parulekar, but bounced back and won the crucial deciding fifth frames to clinch a 3-2 (11-51, 35-24, 53-24, 17-51, and 41-31) win. Lilwa also started on a dismal note against Arvind Jadhav and tamely lost the first frame. The early loss was the perfect wake-up call as Lilwa pocketed the next two to take a 2-1 lead before Jadhav won the fourth to level the score. Lilwa held his nerves and won the fifth to snatch a 3-2 (1-42, 37-25, 40-28, 16-39, and 39-20) frame score win.

In one-sided encounters, Swastik Thakur prevailed over Bakirao Pacharne 3-0 (32-30, 47-16, and 41-26) and Dipesh Jain bt Suraj Karande 3-0 (25-15, 53-7, 39-19

Results:  Dipesh Jain bt Suraj Karande 3-0 (25-15, 53-7, 39-19; Mohit Khatri bt Prakash Hate 3-1 (20-40, 47-8, 39-9, 31-11); Parth Salot bt Surendra Vadke 3-0 (36-8, 45-5, 28-2); Raj Chhari bt Pratik Verma 3-1 (31-1, 6-24, 39-10, 35-25); Nitesh Bhatia bt Aryan Parulekar 3-2 (11-51, 35-24, 53-24, 17-51, 41-31); Nilesh Sangar bt Anil Sahani 3-1 (32-39, 31-29, 33-9, 37-12); Vijay Lilwa bt Arvind Jadhav 3-2 (1-42, 37-25, 40-28, 16-39, 39-20); Swastik Thakur bt Bakirao Pacharne 3-0 (32-30, 47-16, 41-26).

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's controversial wicket in accordance with ICC laws? Read here

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's controversial wicket in accordance with ICC laws? Read here

Venkatesh Prasad slams Pakistan govt following Karachi attack: 'When you breed terrorists this will...

Venkatesh Prasad slams Pakistan govt following Karachi attack: 'When you breed terrorists this will...

Turkey Earthquake: Former Chelsea footballer Christian Atsu found dead under rubble after 14 days

Turkey Earthquake: Former Chelsea footballer Christian Atsu found dead under rubble after 14 days

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2 Top Moments Live: Axar Patel leads India's fightback, visitors gain 1 run...

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2 Top Moments Live: Axar Patel leads India's fightback, visitors gain 1 run...

Qatari banker Al Thani officially declares interest to buy Manchester United

Qatari banker Al Thani officially declares interest to buy Manchester United