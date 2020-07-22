59 NFL players test positive for COVID-19

The NFL Players' Association (NFLPA) has said that 59 players tested positive for coronavirus as of July 22.

As per a statement on NFL's official website, the total number was updated via the union's official website, which features a hub for the latest information on COVID-19 for all players.

The change from 95 down to 59 was clarified in a tweet from the NFLPA in which it stated: "The previous number included all known positives across the league, including staff, and has now been updated to include only players."

The NFLPA's website also has an update on the status of infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plans received from all 32 teams, it said on nfl.com.

A quarter of those plans (eight) have been approved by the union and the remaining 24 submitted plans still under review.

The NFLPA on Monday had released a statement on testing procedures:

"Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe. The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season."

