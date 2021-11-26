55th Junior National Artistic and 25th Rhythmic National gymnastics championship: Thane gymnasts win medals

Mumbai: Thane gymnasts put up an impressive show winning medals at the recently concluded at the 55th Junior National Artistic and 25th Rhythmic National gymnastics championship in Jammu.

Leading from the front was Aaryan Dawande of Thane topped the medals (2 Gold and one silver and bronze). Joing him in the medals list were Anushka Patil of Mumbai in artistic while another Thake gymnast Sanyukta Kale added gold in rhythmic.

Dawande trains at Saraswati krida Sankul, Thane under the guidance of Mahendra Babhulkar.

In artistic gymnastics, both junior boys and girls teams representing Maharashtra secured second place in the team championship in the side which was led by captain Srushti Bhavsar who lost the gold medal by one point. The Maharashtra Rhythmic team secured 1st position

Police Shield Cricket

Reigning champs Payyade will clash with New Hind SC in the opening Group-A two-day match of the 74th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament to be played at the New Hind ground, Matunga over the weekend.

Meanwhile, last editions runners-up Cricket Club of India clash with MIG Cricket Club in a Group-B encounter at the CCI ground, Churchgate. While hosts Mumbai Police Gymkhana will open their campaign against Karnatak SA in a Group-D to be played at the Police Gymkhana ground.

Hot favourites, Parsee Gymkhana, who claimed two successive titles, winning the Talim Shield tournament in October and recently won the Madhav Mantri Centenary One-Day tournament, will host Bombay Gymkhana in a Group-C encounter.

The groupings

Group-A: Payyade SC, New Hind SC, Sponsor XI, Islam Gymkhana

Group-B: Cricket Club of India, MIG CC, National CC, P.J. Hindu Gymkhana

Group-C: Parsee Gymkhana, Bombay Gymkhana, Sainath SC, Shivaji Park Gymkhana

Group-D: Karnatak SA, Parkophene Cricketers, MCA Colts and Mumbai Police Gymkhana

